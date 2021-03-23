White Vision Is Reportedly Getting His Own Disney Plus Series

WandaVision may be over, and it’s unclear whether it’ll get a second season, but we do know that its finale set up several threads that will be picked up elsewhere in the MCU. One major one is the existence of White Vision, the reactivated physical form of Vision who’s nonetheless a slightly different being. Fans wondered what happened to him after he flew away from Westview in the last episode, and it looks like we might get a whole spinoff series to find out.

Giant Freakin Robot is reporting that a Vision solo show is in development over at Marvel Studios for Disney Plus. This would follow on from WandaVision, so it seems safe to conclude that the intention is for it to star White Vision and explore the ins and outs of the corrupted copy of Wanda Maximoff’s husband and how he comes to terms with who he is.

White Vision was created by S.W.O.R.D. Director Hayward to take out Scarlet Witch, though Wanda’s Vision – the soul of the real Vision – realized that his counterpart’s memories had been hidden. After his memories of the real synthezoid’s life were returned to him, White Vision stopped acting as S.W.O.R.D.’s pawn and disappeared. He’s not evil anymore, then, but if he was truly heroic, he probably would’ve helped Wanda and Vision defeat Agatha Harkness, so he’s likely something in between.

This is probably jumping the gun a little, but if White Vision is getting his own show, it’s worth wondering if it could introduce the West Coast Avengers into the MCU, as the colorless version of the character is most associated with this team in the comics. It’s interesting that other D+ heroes like Hawkeye, War Machine and Moon Knight have been part of the WCA’s roster on the page, too. Is Marvel planning their own Defenders-style team-up here?

That remains to be seen, but a White Vision show would definitely be a smart move following the enormous success of WandaVision. In the meantime, be sure to catch The Falcon and the Winter Soldier Fridays on Disney Plus.