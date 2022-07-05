Paul Rudd improvised his viral line from ‘Avengers: Quantum Encounter’

Ant-Man star Paul Rudd recently returned to the role to star in the Disney Wish experience Worlds of Marvel Quantum Encounter and one particular line stole the entire show.

This cruise ship experience saw Ant-Man finally address the viral meme of how he alone could have taken down Thanos by shrinking himself down, inserting himself inside the Mad Titan, and then returning to full size to close the show.

Fans loved to see this theory addressed in the Marvel universe and it turns out a lot of it was improvised by Rudd himself.

Speaking to The Direct, Worlds of Marvel creative director Savannah Sanders explained how that line came to be.

“Before we shoot, we usually bring in a Marvel writer to help punch the script and it was Michael Waldron; he added more jokes and things. And, Scott Lang, the whole thing about him was he’s nervous about giving a presentation. He’s never – post-Endgame – been a public speaker before, so this is one of his first public speaking engagements we get to witness. And so Michael put the Thanos joke in there as kind of an icebreaker for him that’s super awkward, and Hope is like, ‘Oh my gosh. What are you talking about?’ Then, we were like, can we get away this? We’re not sure; and would Paul be willing to do this knowing that it’s this big meme and everything? And, he did it in his own Paul way. He took the script and improvised it and created this really funny version of it and that’s what made it into the show.”

MCU fans will know that while he may have a fear of public speaking, Ant-Man loves to share his stories being the host of an in-universe podcast that was revealed during the events of Ms. Marvel.

Fans got a tease of what this podcast could be like with the star’s monologue to kick off Quantum Encounter, but it doesn’t seem that this story will factor into the next film Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.

The next Ant-Man film is set to arrive in theaters on Feb. 17, 2023.