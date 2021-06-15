Paul Rudd has confirmed that he’s started work on Ant-Man 3 – or, to give it its mouthful of a title, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. Rudd was last seen as the astonishing shrinking hero in Avengers: Endgame, which saw him emerge from the Quantum Realm after five years, and his story will continue in his third solo movie, as directed by Peyton Reed once again and co-starring Evangeline Lilly as Hope Van Dyne.

Now we know that production has already begun on the picture in the UK, with Rudd revealing the news in a video shared by NFL wide receiver Tyreek Hill on his Instagram account. In it, Rudd promotes an upcoming charity game, but the part that will most interest Marvel fans is when the star explains why he personally can’t attend.

“I wish I could be there. I’m in London filming Ant-Man 3, but maybe I’ll show up. I might be really small, you might not be able to see me, but I’ll be there.”

IT’S HAPPENING!

Paul Rudd has revealed he is now in London to begin filming for Ant-Man and The Wasp #Quantumania! [Via: Tyreek Hill – Cheetah – on instagram] pic.twitter.com/rH3Ne13EQ3 — Ant-Man News 🐜 (@AntManNews) June 15, 2021

Rudd’s revelation fits with a throwback photo from the first Ant-Man that Lily shared on social media last week, which should’ve tipped us off to the fact that the cast and crew were gearing up shoot the third film. But apart from these two teases, Marvel appears to be moving forward with Ant-Man 3 on the quiet right now, though hopefully some sneak peek pics will come our way soon to give us a hint at what we can expect.

Along with Rudd and Lilly, and most likely Michael Douglas (Hank Pym) and Michelle Pfeiffer (Janet Van Dyne) as well, the threequel will introduce two key new cast members into the MCU. Freaky‘s Kathryn Newton is taking over as Scott’s daughter Cassie Lang, who’s probably about to step up and become Stature. Meanwhile, Jonathan Majors is making his debut as Kang the Conqueror, a villain we fully anticipate to have a huge impact on the cinematic universe.

Stay tuned for more on Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, which is scheduled to hit cinemas on February 17th, 2023.