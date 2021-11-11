Paul Thomas Anderson Outs Himself As A Shang-Chi Fan, The Internet Has Thoughts

Paul Thomas Anderson is still searching for that first elusive Academy Award, having so far gone eight nominations without a win, but it’s not like he needs a trophy cabinet packed to bursting point in order to prove himself as one of the most consistently acclaimed filmmakers of his generation.

Boogie Nights, Magnolia, Punch-Drunk Love, There Will Be Blood, The Master, Inherent Vice, Phantom Thread and the upcoming Licorice Pizza are all the work of a single-minded auteur with a meticulous attention to detail. So, when Anderson admitted that he was a fan of Marvel Cinematic Universe blockbuster Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, a few people were taken by surprise.

Of course, not every big-name director who doesn’t play in the superhero sandbox has to take the Martin Scorsese, Francis Ford Coppola or Denis Villenueve route, but the internet still had plenty to say on the matter.

PTA: “Shang Chi was aight. 🤷🏼‍♂️”

Everyone else: “a side has been chosen” — The Chonky Donkey 🐴 (@ChrisStandfield) November 11, 2021

marvel fans watching licorice pizza because pta said shang chi was good and getting PTA-pilled is the best possible outcome from this nearly 3 year long "is marvel cinema" debate — rice (@BigHefty_) November 11, 2021

toast 🤝 pta

shang chi https://t.co/cTtk8DkRsR — cammy 🍑 (@holyrandom) November 10, 2021

PTA enjoyed Shang Chi, Venom 2 AND Titane. Love to hear it. pic.twitter.com/KbQ6LDcSs4 — Connor Quigley (@TheQuigster96) November 11, 2021

Only PTA would love both Venom, Shang Chi, and Titane. Love him — Imperfect_Dan (@Dana3605) November 11, 2021

Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings Photos Tease An Action-Packed Ride 1 of 19

Click to skip



































MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

We talk a lot about great filmmakers ragging on superhero movies and I am generally in favor of it. But it’s kinda really nice to know that someone as masterful as PTA still sits down and enjoys Shang chi. Idk. I kinda like that. https://t.co/8Afoqu61dB — Shin Swamp Thing (@filmsonthebayou) November 10, 2021

Paul Thomas Anderson shares his love for #ShangChi.



“‘Shang-Chi’ was good fun. There’s a terrific energy about it, but I also live in a Marvel-obsessed household, so continuing the journey of these Marvel stories is exciting to us.” pic.twitter.com/CWTDwO6Vp2 — Shang-Chi News (@ShangChiNews) November 10, 2021

Paul Thomas Anderson called #ShangChi "good fun" and praised the film, and he is right, Shang Chi is a good film, but no action scene from it can be as cool as this one from Punch-Drunk Love. #LicoricePizza pic.twitter.com/lfIII4HWY4 — ᴄʜᴀʀᴏʟᴀꜱᴛʀᴀ ✨ (@VivekSrkian33) November 11, 2021

Could you imagine if Kevin Feige extended an invitation to PTA? We’d end up with a thought-provoking, existential and meditative superhero story with no visual effects and even less action. Or then again, maybe not. Perhaps Feige should offer him a Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings sequel or spinoff, just to gauge his interest in making the most unexpected career move imaginable.