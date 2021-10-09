Shang-Chi Star Rumored To Be Getting Disney Plus Spinoff Series

The Marvel Cinematic Universe’s expansion into episodic storytelling only started this past January with WandaVision, but there are currently well over a dozen episodic streaming exclusives currently in various stages of production or development, including spinoffs from shows that had previously announced.

Kathryn Hahn’s Agatha Harkness was revealed to be getting her own Disney Plus series as part of a larger overall deal the Primetime Emmy nominee had signed with the studio, and the speculative floodgates have now well and truly opened. Insider Daniel Richtman offered that Hahn’s WandaVision co-star Teyonah Parris could be next in line for the solo treatment, and then almost immediately followed it up with another slice of scuttlebutt.

As per Richtman, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings‘ Meng’er Zhang will reportedly return to the MCU as the star of her own Disney Plus project. While no additional information is provided, and it’s by no means official, you’d imagine it would follow the actress’ Xialing as she rebuilds the titular organization.

After all, Shang-Chi ended by confirming that ‘The Ten Rings Will Return’, so we know that storyline is being picked up in the future, but that doesn’t mean it has to unfold on the big screen. While it isn’t guaranteed to happen, it’s not something that can be ruled out at this stage.