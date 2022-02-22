‘Peacemaker’ helps Wig Wam’s ‘Do You Wanna Taste It’ top iTunes chart

James Gunn is celebrating Peacemaker‘s theme song, Wig Wam’s “Do Ya Wanna Taste It,” reigning the US iTunes Rock Chart.

Gunn tweeted an iTunesCharts.net screenshot showing the song, which was originally released over a decade ago, beating out recent Eurovision winners Måneskin for the top spot.

“[I] t’s been a long time coming,” Gunn said. “[I] t’s always been an incredible song, glad [Peacemaker] could help more people discover it.”

“Do You Wanna Taste It” is Number One on the iTunes Rock Chart. Originally released in 2009, it’s been a long time coming, #WigWam (it’s always been an incredible song, glad #Peacemaker could help more people discover it.) 🧜‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/leQNyRvWm7 — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) February 22, 2022

As a fun aside, Gunn added that the band’s booking agent made the not-so-well-timed decision to drop them just three days before Peacemaker aired.

Fun side note: #WigWam’s booking agent dropped them three days before #Peacemaker aired. There have been better moves. https://t.co/uNlRIi5xSa — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) February 22, 2022

The statistic of Wig Wam’s dominance in the Rock category of iTunes apparently comes from the website iTunes Charts.

Early buzz about Peacemaker centered around the incredible and hilariously deadpan opening dance routine of the series, set to Wig Wam’s signature glam metal sound, something comedian Patton Oswalt described as an Emmy-worthy performance in and of itself for star John Cena.

Later in the series, “Do Ya Wanna Taste It” was also used in a climactic action sequence in the season one finale. Gunn explained the lyrics are surprisingly meaningful for the scene.

If you haven’t already seen Peacemaker, the record-breaking DC spinoff of Gunn’s film from last year, The Suicide Squad, it’s a fun mix of bloody beat ’em up adventuring, raunchy buddy comedy, and emotional meditation on friendship.

The first season of Peacemaker is available on HBO Max now.