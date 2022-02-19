James Gunn celebrates record-breaking ‘Peacemaker’ finale

James Gunn’s Peacemaker has been one of the most talked-about shows on the planet ever since it first aired on HBO Max, and the creator of the DCEU spinoff has been touting the final episode’s record-breaking success on the streaming service.

The superhero series follows John Cena’s titular antihero, once again recruited for another Task Force X mission, this time dubbed the mysterious Project Butterfly. The show’s deft mixture of raunchy buddy comedy, bloody action beat ’em up adventuring, and surprisingly emotional meditation on friendship has proved to be a hit with critics and fans alike.

In fact, according to Gunn on Twitter, the eighth and final episode of the first season “had the biggest single day performance for a Max Original series ever and finale viewing was up 44% over premiere”.

“Thanks to all the fans who kept showing up more and more every week this season,” he added.

F#CK YEAH!! Peacemaker finale had the biggest single day performance for a Max Original series ever and finale viewing was up 44% over premiere. Thanks to all the fans who kept showing up more and more every week this season. @HboMax @DCpeacemaker pic.twitter.com/pp8c9JGuGl — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) February 18, 2022

Even Daredevil actor Vincent D’Onofrio, who plays Kingpin in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, chimed in on the announcement, offering his congratulations to the showrunner and his team.

Awesome! congrats to you and your cast and team. — Vincent D'Onofrio (@vincentdonofrio) February 18, 2022

We’re frankly glad to that the DC Extended Universe seems to be going in a positive direction after seemingly spinning its wheels a few years back, though we also hope Warner Bros. will listen to fans and bring back Henry Cavill as Superman so the blue-suited boy scout no longer has to appear in the shadows during cameos.

In all honesty, the popularity of the show probably made it a no-brainer for the streaming service to offer a season two renewal, the only downside is that we won’t be seeing it for a while as Gunn continues work on Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.

Watch the entire first season of Peacemaker, including the finale that premiered Thursday, on HBO Max now.