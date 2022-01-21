‘Peacemaker’ star reveals how he was cast in ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’

James Gunn has always been known for working with the same actors on a number of different projects, regardless of whether his involvement extends to directing, writing, producing, or any combination of the three.

That’s continued during his involvement in the DCEU, with The Suicide Squad roping in Gunn regulars Michael Rooker, Nathan Fillion, and Sylvester Stallone, while regular collaborator Steve Agee and the filmmaker’s real-life romantic partner Jennifer Holland reprised their Task Force X roles in HBO Max series Peacemaker.

The latest addition to the inner circle is Chukwudi Iwuji, who was cast as Clemson Murn before landing a coveted role in Marvel Cinematic Universe sequel Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. In an interview with Rotten Tomatoes, the actor explained how he ended up being offered the mysterious and significant part in the cosmic threequel.

“When we were filming that opening dance sequence, we did a take and James came up to me and said, ‘Do you want to come see the take and can I have a word with you in a second?’. And I joked, I said, ‘Is this were you tell me you were actually looking to hire Chiwitel Ejiofor, not Chukwudi Iwuji, this way you say goodbye?’. And he said, ‘No, that’s not it at all. In fact, I don’t know what your schedule is, but I’d like you to play Guardians of the Galaxy 3‘. So, I have fond memories of that day.”

Plenty of rumor and speculation has been making the rounds touting any number of potential comic book characters for Iwuji to be playing in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, with the High Evolutionary coming up more than once. He’s keeping his lips tightly sealed for now, though, but we might find out as we edge closer to the release of the Disney Plus Holiday Special, unless Gunn is saving him exclusively for the feature film.