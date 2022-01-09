‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’ star addresses rumors on his role

Production is underway on the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, which isn’t coming to theaters until May 2023, although it was the only Phase Four title to have stood firm throughout the constant release date shuffles.

So far, only two new members of the cast have been confirmed to be joining returning stars Chris Pratt, Dave Bautista, Karen Gillan, Zoe Saldana, Pom Klementieff, Sean Gunn, Bradley Cooper, Vin Diesel, and Sylvester Stallone, but we only know who one of them is playing.

Alongside Will Poulter’s Adam Warlock, Chukwudi Iwuji has also boarded the ensemble, cementing himself as one of Gunn’s newest regular collaborators after bringing Clemson Murn to the screen in The Suicide Squad spinoff Peacemaker. Naturally, we’ve heard plenty of speculation as to which comic book favorite he’s signed on as, but he kept his cards close to the chest in an interview with The Movie Dweeb.

“I saw those [rumors] recently, I’ve seen that. I saw Silver Surfer, I saw Nova, I’ve seen [many]. For me to wrap my head around the fact that I am the subject of speculation around the internet is kind of fun. But I have to stay mum, I can’t tell you. I’d love to.”

Gunn teased that a number of recognizable stars were chasing the part Iwuji ended up landing, so it’s no doubt going to be either a significant figure within the Guardians mythos, or a major Marvel Comics player. Sadly, the writer and director hinted that we won’t even be getting a full-length trailer until next year, but maybe the Disney Plus Holiday Special will end up laying some of the groundwork.