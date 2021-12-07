After years of delays, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is finally in production, after the much-anticipated threequel started going before cameras last month. The news was confirmed at the time via a cast photo shared online. This announced that Peacemaker star Chukwudi Iwuji was joining the cast of the Marvel movie in an undisclosed role. Now, director James Gunn is yet again teasing Iwuji’s presence in the film, promising that his performance is “wonderful.”

After a fan asked him what he was doing today on Twitter, Gunn remarkably answered him back, noting that he’s busy at work on Guardians 3 “shooting a wonderful performance by Chukwudi Iwuji.”

I’m shooting a wonderful performance by Chukwudi Iwuji in #GotGVol3. https://t.co/kNymHJfDbE — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) December 7, 2021

This isn’t the first time Gunn has showered praise on the actor. The pair must’ve gelled well on Peacemaker as the filmmaker elected to work with him again straight away on this project. And whatever character Iwuji is playing, it’s apparently a highly coveted one. Gunn’s previously said he passed over many big names when he cast him.

The cast photo saw Iwuji hanging out with the Guardians themselves, including Chris Pratt (Star-Lord), Zoe Saldana (Gamora), and Dave Bautista (Drax), which suggested he’ll be playing another new member of the team. Although that doesn’t have to be the case. Will Poulter was also in the pic and he’s playing Adam Warlock, who’ll at least begin as a villain after he was created by the Sovereign to destroy the Guardians in Vol. 2‘s post-credits scene.

If Iwuji is the movie’s big bad, then he could be portraying the High Evolutionary. This character has long been believed to feature in the storyline. as he’s the creator of Rocket in the comics, and we know enough to know that Vol. 3 will have a strong focus on the irritable trash panda and his origins. Whoever he’s playing, Gunn seems confident that the star is bound to become another fan-favorite when Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 eventually opens in May 2023.