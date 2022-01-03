James Gunn says no ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’ trailer this year

Throughout all of the Phase Four reshuffles to have afflicted the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s release schedule during the pandemic, James Gunn’s Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 has remained steadfast in sticking to May 5, 2023.

That’s exactly seven years to the day after Vol. 2 arrived, which also marks the longest gap ever between standalone franchise installments, so it would be fair to say that fans are champing at the bit already even though production only recently started after the crew shot some footage for new theme park attraction Cosmic Rewind.

As we saw during the buildup to Spider-Man: No Way Home, marketing campaigns being held back until the final few weeks doesn’t hamper the movie in question’s chances of box office success at all. To that end, Gunn recently responded to a fan on Twitter and said that we won’t be seeing a full-length trailer for Vol. 3 until next year.

On the plus side, the Disney Plus Holiday Special will be with us before the end of the year, and the smart money would be on a teaser trailer or footage of some description from Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 being utilized as a post-credits scene, even if a proper promo isn’t going to be forthcoming until at least January 2023 if Gunn sticks to his… you know.