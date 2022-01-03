‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ is the biggest non-‘Avengers’ superhero movie ever

We’re fast running out of superlatives with which to describe the box office success of Spider-Man: No Way Home, which has been making a mockery of the pandemic by toppling records with the utmost ease on an almost daily basis.

Hearing that the 27th installment in the Marvel Cinematic Universe is surpassing milestones left, right and center has become par for the course, but this weekend saw Tom Holland’s latest adventure set a trio major benchmarks after just three weeks in release.

As well as surpassing the $608 million haul of The Incredibles 2 to land on the all-time domestic Top 10, No Way Home is currently the twelfth highest-grossing movie in history after racking up $1.37 billion and counting. On top of that, it’s also become the top-earning non-Avengers superhero blockbuster ever made, having moved past Iron Man 3 and Black Panther.

The quartet of Avengers epics stand tall as the four biggest comic book adaptations cinema has ever seen, but that’s about to change. No Way Home is only $35 million behind Age of Ultron‘s $1.4 billion tally, and it’s almost certainly got enough in the tank to blow past The Avengers‘ $1.5 billion to go third behind only Endgame and Infinity War.