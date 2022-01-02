‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ now the 12th highest-grossing movie ever

Even if the pandemic wasn’t a factor, we’d still be singing the praises of Spider-Man: No Way Home, which shows no signs of slowing down at the box office after three weeks and change in release.

This weekend, the 27th installment in the Marvel Cinematic Universe dislodged The Incredibles 2 to become the tenth highest-grossing domestic release of all-time after bringing its total on home soil to just under $610 million, and it’s been making even bigger gains overseas.

The web-slinging epic brought in an additional $78 million internationally, which puts No Way Home on a worldwide haul of $1.37 billion, good enough to make it the twelfth top-earning movie in the history of cinema. On top of that, having officially surpassed the lifetime totals of Iron Man 3 and Black Panther, it’s now the biggest non-Avengers superhero blockbuster ever.

Based on No Way Home‘s current trajectory, it’s almost certain to pass the $1.4 billion of Avengers: Age of Ultron and Frozen II‘s $1.45 billion to make the Top 10 in no time at all, in what’s been an incredible performance from Tom Holland and the gang’s multiversal adventure. In fact, it’s left us wondering how it could have performed if there wasn’t a global health crisis still looming in the background.