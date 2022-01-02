‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ becomes 10th top-earning domestic release ever

To put the success of Spider-Man: No Way Home into perspective on a domestic front never mind a global one, it’s important to remember that before the multiversal epic swung into theaters three weeks ago, the highest-grossing release of the year in the United States was Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.

Simu Liu’s debut as the title hero rang up a solid $224 million during its run in theaters, and was one of just two movies to have crossed the $200 million threshold alongside Venom: Let There Be Carnage. However, No Way Home has just brought in another $52 million this weekend to leave the competition as nothing more than tiny specks in the distance, having become one of the Top 10 domestic hits ever.

Official 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' promo art shows off the villains 1 of 6

Click to skip









MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

The web-slinging threequel’s running total is currently sitting at just a shade under $610 million, which took it past The Incredibles 2. By the middle of next week, it should also surpass the $620 million of Star Wars: The Last Jedi and the $623 million of The Avengers to move up to seventh.

No Way Home is almost single-handedly dragging the theatrical industry over the finish line, with box office takings on home soil up by 100% on last year, a great deal of which has been contributed solely by Tom Holland’s latest outing under the iconic costume.