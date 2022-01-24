‘Peacemaker’ star wants to fight Batman

Peacemaker actor Nhut Le, who plays antagonist Judomaster in the DC HBO Max series, is expressing his enthusiasm for duking it out with the Batman.

When asked in an interview who Le’s favorite character was within the broader world of DC, he told TheDirect he was “really excited” about the upcoming Robert Pattinson-starring film, The Batman, so he went with that iteration of the character as his answer. While on the subject, Le remarked how cool it would be to see Judomaster throw fists with the Caped Crusader.

“I think it would be cool to fight Batman just because Judomaster is sort of an expert in all types of martial arts. And Batman is known for using a lot of gadgets and stuff like that, and weapons. So, I think it would be really creative to see how the two would fight each other,” he said.

We’ve no doubt a fight between Judomaster and Batman would be something to behold, since the Dark Knight has arguably had some training with ninjas himself, depending on the origin story you consider. For instance, Christian Bale’s Bruce Wayne trained with the League of Shadows on a Himalayan mountain top in Christopher Nolan’s 2005 film Batman Begins.

We’re still unsure what the hand-to-hand combat background for Pattinson’s Batman will be, or if it will involve mastering martial arts, but there’s been plenty of scenes in the trailers where the character holds his own in close quarters with many-a-wrongdoer.

It remains to be seen if Pattinson could feasibly share the screen with Le, though, since The Batman and Peacemaker are technically in separate universes.

The Batman comes to theaters March 4, and you can watch Peacemaker, a spin-off of last year’s excellent The Suicide Squad, now on HBO Max.