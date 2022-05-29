Pedro Pascal says a ‘Mandalorian’ movie would be ‘a dream come true’

Kathleen Kennedy managed to both firm up and dance around the immediate big screen future of Star Wars when she hinted that Taika Waititi’s untitled movie would be next out of the gate, perhaps as soon as December of next year, before instantly making it clear that nothing is set in stone.

The franchise has been absent from theaters since The Rise of Skywalker split opinion right down the middle back in December 2019, but there’s more content than ever in the works for Disney Plus. This weekend’s Star Wars Celebration has added even more new projects to the docket, but whatever happens, The Mandalorian will arguably always be viewed as the flagship.

There’s no reason why Din Djarin and Grogu couldn’t see one of their adventures expanded into a feature-length enterprise, and if anything, it would mark the next logical evolution for a galaxy far, far away to take characters introduced on streaming and make them a major part of the cinematic mythology.

Speaking to Variety, Pedro Pascal admitted that he’s more than open to the idea, even if he stopped short of calling it an inevitability.

“That’s a good question. Don’t you think it’s inevitable? I personally…I have no idea, but that would be a dream come true. Not that any more dreams could possibly come true! Maybe I’ve had my fill.”

Whether Mando and his little green sidekick head to the multiplex or not, we’d feel confident in saying the intergalactic bounty hunter will remain a pillar of the Star Wars universe for the foreseeable future, but a movie would be the icing on the cake in the eyes of many fans.