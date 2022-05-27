Lucasfilm boss hints that Taika Waititi’s ‘Star Wars’ movie is coming next year

Yesterday’s panel at Star Wars Celebration dropped some huge bombs on those in attendance, ranging from the first trailer for Andor to confirmation that Spider-Man director Jon Watts and Jude Law are teaming up for new Disney Plus series Skeleton Crew, via the surprise first look at Indiana Jones 5.

There was plenty to digest and dissect in the aftermath, then, but the feature film side of the franchise was conspicuous by its absence. Lucasfilm still have release dates for untitled Star Wars projects staked out for December of 2023, 2025, and 2027, but we don’t seem to have any idea of which project is taking which slot.

Studio president Kathleen Kennedy continues to downplay Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige’s standalone blockbuster, while Patty Jenkins’ Rogue Squadron remains shrouded by uncertainty, which leaves Academy Award winner and Thor: Love and Thunder director Taika Waititi’s film as the last one standing.

We don’t know much about it besides the fact Waititi is co-writing the script with Krysty Wilson-Cairns, but when asked about it directly by Total Film, Kennedy hinted that it could be with us as soon as next year.

“That’s correct. Yeah. Well, not 2023, but late 2023. We haven’t locked anything in.”

That’s very non-committal, and a shade over 18 months isn’t a great deal of time to mount a massive Star Wars-scale production from scratch, but the smart money is on Waititi revealing his next move once the dust has settled Thor: Love and Thunder‘s theatrical run.