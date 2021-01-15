Peggy Carter Trends Following News Of Chris Evans Returning To The MCU

You can’t think of the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Captain America without Peggy Carter also coming to mind. Their stories were inextricably linked for almost a decade, and it was telling that they were given the honor of closing out the entire Infinity Saga after finally getting that dance.

He may have spent decades trapped in a block of ice, but Steve Rogers’ love for Peggy never faded, and she had the single biggest impact on shaping his entire character arc throughout his tenure in the MCU. It also helps that she’s one of the franchise’s most popular supporting players, making numerous appearances over the years and even headlining her own TV show that ran for two seasons.

Everything Steve did tied back to Peggy in some way, so when the news broke yesterday that Evans was in talks to return to the MCU for at least one upcoming project, it didn’t take take too long for Hayley Atwell’s co-founder of S.H.I.E.L.D. to find herself trending, and you can check out some of the reactions below.

It's a dumpster fire out there, but I do love seeing 'Peggy' trend. pic.twitter.com/oMJ1FrMtrp — Lindsey Wolf-Kissed Allen (@linzraeallen) January 14, 2021

If Chris Evans comes back as Steve Rogers, I can somehow get my most-wanted scene in which he & Peggy have dinner with Daisy & Agent Sousa, & it's a little awkward at first, but then he and Daniel bond over being men from the past displaced in time. — Star Wars Goth🌑 (@StarWarsGoth) January 14, 2021

I refuse to believe steve Rogers went back in time to Peggy to live out his life with her and not stop bucky from being hurt I’m sorry no I hate his ending so much I HATE IT I HATE IT — AMY 🍄 (@awfucksake) January 14, 2021

Would I be happy IF Chris Evans returned as Cap? Yes. Would it potentially ruin a perfect ending to his story? Also yes.

So, unless Peggy's involved I don't wanna see it. Kinda. I mean I would. Just don't ruin things if you do bring him back, okay? #CaptainAmerica #SteveRogers — Annika Pallasch (@AnnikaPallasch) January 14, 2021

– Peggy Carter using her femininity to help her

– Peggy Carter protecting other women

– Peggy Carter being a badass with a big heart

– Peggy Carter calling out other men who stand up for her and making it known that she can do it herself

-Peggy Carter pic.twitter.com/8on9EcDKPz — G. (@atwellsrose) January 14, 2021

Peggy and Jarvis have the best friendship in mcu and I will not be taking any criticism. pic.twitter.com/iooGyxyMsI — 💋 Captain Jimothy Carter 💋 (@CapJamesCarter) January 14, 2021

If Chris Evans is gonna reprise his role as Captain America then I hope Hayley Atwell returns as Peggy Carter and it's just about their life together 🥺🥺 pic.twitter.com/tRgm8uEq2r — sady ︽✵︽ (@sadytheda) January 14, 2021

this is a long shot but if we get steve that means we may get peggy or even just a mention of her i’ll pic.twitter.com/XiqHtc6jiE — rosie! loves natasha (@vandyyne) January 14, 2021

why bring back steve when u could bring back peggy marvel?? pic.twitter.com/IBA5SZ0j0W — eggie (@whatifpeggy) January 14, 2021

While there’s no hint as to where Evans could show up next, it could turn out to be something as innocuous as a brief cameo in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, where we could realistically see the Sorcerer Supreme stumble upon the timeline where Steve and Peggy are living a life of domestic bliss.

Then again, something altogether bigger and more substantial could be in mind for Captain America, meaning that we might not see Atwell in live-action again. The actress appeared to draw a line under her MCU career following Avengers: Endgame, but she’ll at least be back to take center stage in an episode of the animated What If…? that imagines what could have happened if Peggy was given the super soldier serum instead.