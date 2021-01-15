Home / movies

Peggy Carter Trends Following News Of Chris Evans Returning To The MCU

You can’t think of the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Captain America without Peggy Carter also coming to mind. Their stories were inextricably linked for almost a decade, and it was telling that they were given the honor of closing out the entire Infinity Saga after finally getting that dance.

He may have spent decades trapped in a block of ice, but Steve Rogers’ love for Peggy never faded, and she had the single biggest impact on shaping his entire character arc throughout his tenure in the MCU. It also helps that she’s one of the franchise’s most popular supporting players, making numerous appearances over the years and even headlining her own TV show that ran for two seasons.

Everything Steve did tied back to Peggy in some way, so when the news broke yesterday that Evans was in talks to return to the MCU for at least one upcoming project, it didn’t take take too long for Hayley Atwell’s co-founder of S.H.I.E.L.D. to find herself trending, and you can check out some of the reactions below.

While there’s no hint as to where Evans could show up next, it could turn out to be something as innocuous as a brief cameo in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, where we could realistically see the Sorcerer Supreme stumble upon the timeline where Steve and Peggy are living a life of domestic bliss.

Then again, something altogether bigger and more substantial could be in mind for Captain America, meaning that we might not see Atwell in live-action again. The actress appeared to draw a line under her MCU career following Avengers: Endgame, but she’ll at least be back to take center stage in an episode of the animated What If…? that imagines what could have happened if Peggy was given the super soldier serum instead.

