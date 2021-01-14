Chris Evans Officially In Talks To Return As Captain America

Chris Evans was initially pretty resistant to the idea of boarding the Marvel Cinematic Universe, rejecting the role of Captain America on several occasions as he was worried about being typecast for the rest of his career before his mom managed to convince him to sign on the dotted line. It was a smart decision on Mrs. Evans’ part, too, as her son turned Steve Rogers into the beating heart and soul of the entire franchise and became a firm fan favorite.

Of course, the actor ultimately bowed out of his career-defining role during the conclusion of Avengers: Endgame, with Steve finally getting to live the life he always deserved alongside his one true love Peggy Carter. It was a fitting and emotional note on which to end his story, but given that this is the MCU that we’re talking about, rumors have been making the rounds ever since the film released that he’d be back one day. And sure enough, they were right.

We Got This Covered has reported a few times now that Evans still had some Marvel projects to come and sure enough, Deadline brings word today that the actor is now in talks with the studio about his return. They can’t confirm which project(s) he’ll appear in next, but state that he’ll be “in at least one Marvel property with the door open for a second film.”

Furthermore, it’s said that this is unlikely to be a Captain America 4 and instead, he’ll take on a role similar to the one Robert Downey Jr. found himself in after Iron Man 3, turning up in other heroes’ movies like Captain America: Civil War and Spider-Man: Homecoming. Unfortunately, details beyond that remain unclear, but obviously, this is hugely exciting news and it seems fans can expect to see Chris Evans back in the MCU in the not too distant future.