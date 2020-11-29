Marvel Reportedly Plans To Explore What Happened When Cap Went Back In Time

Chris Evans may have gracefully bowed out as Captain America at the end of Avengers: Endgame, but the Marvel Cinematic Universe still has several super soldiers in play. Sam Wilson might not posses any discernible powers outside of being a great pilot, but he’s set to inherit the mantle of the franchise’s star-spangled superhero whenever The Falcon and the Winter Soldier gets around to arriving on Disney Plus, though he may not become Steve Rogers’ official successor until season 2.

Wyatt Russell’s John Walker, meanwhile, looks to have undergone the same experimental procedures that gave birth to Cap in World War II, and he’s clearly been positioned by the government as their hand-picked candidate. Then there are also rumors that Isiah Bradley may appear in the upcoming Disney Plus show, meaning there could potentially be three Captain Americas in the mix while Evans gets to put his feet up at home.

Captain America And Red Skull Reunite In Avengers: Endgame Fan Art 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

All that being said, the actor might not be gone for long, as we’ve now heard from our sources – the same ones who told us the Guardians of the Galaxy would appear in Thor: Love and Thunder long before Vin Diesel let it slip – that Marvel are reportedly in the early stages of developing a project which would follow Cap as he journeyed through time putting the Infinity Stones back where they belonged before settling down with Peggy Carter.

While it isn’t clear yet whether it’ll be a movie or a TV show, the elephant in the room is obviously Chris Evans. The actor hasn’t definitively ruled out a return as Captain America one day in the future, but he’s hardly in a rush to suit up again and it might take a bit of convincing to get him to sign on. Fans would no doubt love to see something like this, though, and the entire project would be worth it just to witness the look on Red Skull’s face when his archenemy shows up on Vormir almost 80 years after their last encounter, only to hand him the Soul Stone and then disappear.