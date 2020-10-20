Penguin Chases Catwoman On A Motorcycle In New Batman Set Photos

A new day inevitably brings a new batch of set photos from The Batman, as shooting on Matt Reeves’ reboot continues at pace. Any big budget production that films so many scenes outdoors is obviously going to be prone to the odd grainy snap or two, but so far none of the images have revealed any major plot details.

When we got our first glimpse of Colin Farrell’s Oswald Cobblepot, a lot of people were wondering why Reeves had hired such a well known and undeniably handsome actor only to bury them under a mountain of prosthetics that led to initial confusion about whether it was really him or not. But based on the latest images, it would appear that the 44 year-old’s vast experience in the action genre could be a factor in the decision to cast him as the Penguin.

We already know that this is an entirely different version of the character than what we’re used to seeing, and the pictures of Farrell’s villain chasing down Zoe Kravitz’s Catwoman on a motorcycle would seem to reinforce that notion, as you can see below.

Penguin Chases Catwoman On A Motorcycle In The Batman Set Photos 1 of 5

Click to skip







MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

You couldn’t exactly imagine Danny DeVito’s Penguin hopping onto a two-wheeler and racing across Gotham City, as awesome as that would have been to see, and this new take on the iconic villain looks to be much more of a man of action than previous incarnations. Of course, the continuous stream of set photos from The Batman over the last couple of weeks have only raised more questions about where the story could potentially be headed, and with the movie once again being delayed until March 2022, we’re going to have to wait even longer to find out.