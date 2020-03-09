First Look At Pennywise In Space Jam 2 Leaks Online

We’re beginning to get more and more details on the upcoming Space Jam 2. We Got This Covered already brought you the news that Jim Carrey’s Mask as well as Pennywise will be appearing in the film and now it seems our scoop has been confirmed, as we’ve got a leaked photo for you which gives us our first look at both of them along with the Joker.

As we told you yesterday, Pennywise will be entirely CGI, but actor Bill Skarsgard, who brilliantly portrayed the character in the two IT movies, will voice the role once again. The leaked photo, which is definitely a bit grainy, can be seen down below and shows us Pennywise in all his creepiness alongside the other two aforementioned characters.

So the rumor is that #SpaceJam2🏀 will expand to other WB properties besides Looney Tunes. The Mask? The Joker? Pennywise? pic.twitter.com/4pMxtMtlZL — Pop Culture Leftovers 🅿️🆑 (@PCLeftovers) March 8, 2020

After seeing this, it makes me wonder what other Warner Bros. properties can we expect in Space Jam 2? How about the Gremlins, or even Dirty Harry? And is this Space Jam 2, or Ready Player One? So many questions. I certainly wasn’t expecting this, but as a lifelong NBA fan, I was already pretty excited for the sequel, especially with LeBron James taking over as the star.

I expected a number of basketball players to appear as well, but throwing iconic WB characters, particularly villains, into the mix is an interesting twist. It’s yet another example of studios doing everything in their power to create multiverses and use meta humor and I’m all for it.

As we know, Space Jam 2 follows James as he teams up with Bugs Bunny and the rest of the Looney Tunes gang. The movie also stars Sonequa Martin-Green as James’ wife and Don Cheadle. And if they could get Bill Murray to return too, that would just be the icing on the cake here.