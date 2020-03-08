Bill Skarsgård Reportedly Returning As Pennywise In Space Jam 2

Bill Skarsgård did a fantastic job of terrifying children in both of the It films as Pennywise. His chilling performance resulted in many members of the audience having to sleep with the lights on after witnessing his portrayal of the infamous Stephen King character. But now it seems as if his next appearance will be making folks laugh instead of cry, as the horrific clown is set to show up in the hugely anticipated Space Jam 2.

In the 90s, Michael Jordan was one of the biggest names in sports, and the Looney Tunes were a powerhouse in the world of cartoons, so naturally, the two would pair for a film that would be a massive success. Space Jam saw the NBA icon team up with Bugs Bunny and the rest of the gang to take on the Monstars, a group of aliens that stole basketball skills from some of the world’s greatest players, like Charles Barkley, Shawn Bradley, Muggsy Bogues, Patrick Ewing and Larry Johnson. It also featured an excellent performance from Bill Murray, who proved he’s got some moves on the court.

Now, Space Jam 2 is officially in the works with Malcom D. Lee attached to direct, and taking the place of Jordan will be none other than Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James. He’ll be taking the court with the Looney Tunes once again, but there’ll also be some very unexpected guests making appearances as well.

Sources close to WGTC – the same ones who told us that Disney is developing a Beauty and the Beast spinoff for Gaston, and that a new Scream movie is in the works, both of which we now know to be true – say that Pennywise will be in Space Jam 2. He’ll be a CGI creation in the film, but Skarsgård is reportedly returning to voice the shapeshifting monster. How exactly he’ll be involved, that we don’t yet know, but this news comes hot on the heels of an earlier report which says we’ll be seeing Jim Carrey’s Mask in the movie, too.

We’ve also been told that some other unexpected characters could appear as well, and while we’re trying to see what else we can dig up in that regard, for now, it seems you can expect to see both Pennywise and the aforementioned Mask on the court when Space Jam 2 slam dunks its way into theaters on July 16th, 2021.