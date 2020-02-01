It: Chapter Two Director Says A Pennywise Spinoff Is Possible

When you’re dealing with an ancient evil that’s walked the earth for millions of years – much like Pennywise – it’s fair to say that there’s plenty of room to flesh out the nasty monster’s sinister backstory.

Indeed, while Andy Muschietti’s two-part adaptation of Stephen King’s best-selling novel It concluded in late 2019, the recent duo of pics not only resonated pretty well with both critics and audiences alike, but also managed to rake in impressive box office hauls, too.

Though Chapter Two didn’t quite hit the same heights as its predecessor, a $473 million taking from a $79 million budget is not too shabby at all. For reference, Chapter One broke a number of records and became one of the highest grossing R-rated movies of all-time, grossing over $700 million dollars.

With all that in mind, it’s intriguing to hear that It: Chapter Two‘s director thinks there’s more mythology to tell in the world of Derry, with Muschietti saying:

There is a whole mythology to the book. Mythology is something that always has opportunities to explore. It has been on Earth for millions of years. He’s been in contact with humans for hundreds of years, every 27 years. So you can imagine the amount of material. It’s always exciting to think of eventually exploring this mythology. It’s very exciting. But, for now, there’s nothing on the table.

It: Chapter Two Posters Unite Adult And Child Versions Of Losers' Club 1 of 8

Click to skip













MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Whether the Argentine filmmaker goes on to officially pursue an It spinoff project, well, only time will tell, but he does sound like he’s pretty interested, right?

Oddly enough, Muschietti isn’t the only key member of the original team who would like to see an It spinoff. Surprisingly, It: Chapter One and Two writer Gary Dauberman has also gone on record expressing interest in an expansion to King’s famous source material as well.

But what say you? Would you be down for an It spinoff starring Pennywise? Or would you rather the iconic horror franchise be left to rest in peace? Grab a red balloon and float down to the comments below to let us know.