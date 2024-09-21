‘People are wrong’: Joe Locke pauses the horny ‘Heartstopper’ conversation to announce Marvel’s actual best Avenger

After stealing our hearts in Netflix’s deliciously horny Heartstopper, Joe Locke has joined the MCU’s Agatha All Along. However, before following Kathryn Hahn into the wicked corners of Marvel, Locke was already a fan of the franchise, with some unexpected opinions about the best Avenger.

Recommended Videos

In a recent interview for Gay Times about the upcoming third season of Heartstopper, Locke took a break from gushing about Netflix’s thirsty show to talk about his Agatha All Along experience. Locke also described a curious dinner with Kevin Feige, Marvel Studios president. When asked about his favorite Marvel hero, Locke didn’t hesitate to name his top pick: Scarlett Johansson’s Black Widow. Feige’s reaction was, of course, one of surprise. As Locke retells it, “He was like, ‘Oh! Interesting! Nobody really says that,’ and I was like, ‘People are wrong.'”

Locke’s choice of Black Widow as the MCU’s best Avenger is indeed surprising, given the character’s lack of superpowers in a team filled with gods, super-soldiers, and tech geniuses. However, this human element is precisely what makes Natasha Romanoff stand out.

Joe Locke is right, Black Window deserves more love from Avengers fans

joe locke: "i went for dinner with kevin feige the first time i met him and he said, 'who's your favourite?' and i told him it was black widow. he was like, 'oh! interesting! nobody really says that,' and i was like, 'people are wrong.'"



🔗: https://t.co/ndVNbH4yVf pic.twitter.com/JlobsjdumZ — daily joe locke (@dailyjlocke) September 20, 2024

Unlike her superpowered teammates, Black Widow relies solely on her intelligence and sheer determination. This makes her incredibly relatable to audiences, serving as an avatar for viewers in a world of fantastical beings. However, Black Widow’s importance to the MCU extends beyond her relatability. Her character arc, from a ruthless assassin to a selfless hero, is one of the most compelling in the franchise. She knows she has red in her ledger, which is why she fights so hard to do some good in a broken world.

Moreover, Black Widow’s role as a female superhero in a male-dominated franchise cannot be overstated. She has been a trailblazer, paving the way for more diverse representation in superhero films. Long before Brie Larson’s Captain Marvel of Elizabeth Olsen’s Scarlet Witch, Johansson was the only female superhero in the MCU, carrying the weight of women representation on her back. As such, her strength, intelligence, and independence have made her a role model for many fans, including Locke.

Despite her significant contributions to the MCU, Black Widow has often been underappreciated. The delay in giving her a solo movie and the mixed reception of her film when it finally arrived underscore this point. So, it’s good that the character gets more recognition as the years pass. In championing Black Widow, Locke highlights the need to look beyond flashy powers and recognize the value of human resilience, skill, and growth.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy