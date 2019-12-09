The Internet’s Calling Out Ghosbusters: Afterlife As A Stranger Things Rip-Off

Nobody can ever be happy, can they? Nothing is good enough for the internet mobs, the tired and unwashed masses wasting away on Twitter daily. They’re always mad about something, and Ghosbusters: Afterlife is currently that something. I mean, we all knew people were going to be pissed about this film’s mere existence. But now, since the trailer dropped yesterday, we’re seeing a complaint that I’d not anticipated: apparently, this new Ghostbusters flick is a Stranger Things ripoff.

Yes, Twitter is blowing up with this odd take. Most people offer no back-up aside from shallow, almost infantile comparisons though and if you think I’m making this stuff up, just look at some of the tweets below:

Just watched the new Stranger Things season trailer, and it's called 'Ghostbusters' for some reason. — Santa Darick (@DarickR) December 9, 2019

The new Ghostbusters movie is gonna be a Stranger Things ripoff. — Santacakes 🤶🎄 (@SaricakesTTV) December 9, 2019

maybe we shouldn't be making any more ghostbusters movies, ever — The Gordon Problem (@gordon1470) December 9, 2019

So it's a Stranger Things ripoff and not a Ghostbusters movie? At least lady Ghostbusters tried to be a Ghostbusters movie. https://t.co/NKDVQxOJJd — Grandville Castle Socialists of America (@conspiracystuf2) December 9, 2019

Two 30somethings at a random Starbucks: “what if they did like Stranger Things but it’s Ghostbusters. Get like Paul Rudd or something. Everyone likes him.” Jason Reitman one table over: *spits out coffee* https://t.co/zufGwdhsTy — Dave Feeley (@dfeeley413) December 9, 2019

I like Stranger Things, Paul Rudd & it is set in the original Ghostbusters' universe so I'll watch this… when it also lands on Netflix. — Ian (@ian_yyc) December 9, 2019

Stranger Things + Ghostbusters is probably a smart play but the trailer def didn't feel like Ghostbusters — Rowdy Roddy Peeper (@el_chiclets) December 9, 2019

Totally thought this was going to be a 'fan film' when I clicked on it. I am IN for Stranger Things – Ghostbuster edition. https://t.co/0YI0Lra7o4 — Kyle Frost (@kylefrost) December 9, 2019

Some of these takes are literal hot garbage and I personally did not get any sort of Stranger Things vibes from that debut teaser. Granted, I didn’t get many vibes at all, as Ghostbusters 2016, as well as Sony’s cash-grabbing abilities as a whole, tend to make me inherently weary of their cinematic output.

I want to know why these people think that this is a ripoff, though. I feel like a lot of these reactions come from Finn Wolfhard’s appearance, which is just dumb. He’s a white-hot young actor right now and as such, he’s a shoo-in for a Teen Ghostbuster. Just because a project shares a star doesn’t mean they’re similar at all.

Also, calling Paul Rudd Hopper? Really? How? Because he’s…old? A mentor and maybe father figure? I highly doubt it, nerds. These comparisons are so shallow and baseless, and many come from tiny little accounts with few-to-no likes or retweets. I’m glad that overall, at least, people seem to be either leaving this trailer alone or just acknowledging its existence. I don’t exactly think the movie is going to reinvent the wheel or capture half the energy we saw with the original, but Ghostbusters: Afterlife certainly won’t be a Stranger Things ripoff, that’s for sure.