First Ghostbusters: Afterlife Trailer Promises A Spooky Delight

‘Tis the season for blockbuster trailers, it seems.

On the heels of No Time to Die‘s blistering teaser, and the first preview for Black Widow, the Powers That Be over at Sony Pictures have today rolled out the spooktacular first trailer for Ghostbusters: Afterlife.

Mixing the old with the new, the film will see such franchise stalwarts as Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd, Ernie Hudson, Sigourney Weaver, and Annie Potts back in their respective roles – Venkman, Stantz, Barrett, Melnitz, Zeddemore… they’re all here – while Sony and director Jason Reitman have also made room in their ranks for a host of newcomers. That ensemble includes Mckenna Grace, Finn Wolfhard of Stranger Things fame, Carrie Coon, Avengers: Endgame and Ant-Man star Paul Rudd, Celeste O’Connor, Logan Kim and Bokeem Woodbine, many of whom can be seen in action up above.

In fact, this teaser trailer has been attached to theatrical screenings of Jumanji: The Next Level, so there’s a very good chance you’ll catch it in cinemas should you decide to see the next adventure involving Dr. Smolder Bravestone.

Getting back to Afterlife though, and this is a cinematic threequel 20 years in the making, given Dan Aykroyd initially wrote a script for Hellbent soon after the release of Ghostbusters II. But sadly, production woes and issues with scheduling put paid to that idea, and the essence of Hellbent was instead channeled into the Ghostbusters video game of 2009.

Things still worked out in the end, though, with Jason Reitman and Co. all set to bring us a brand new adventure set within this most beloved universe. There’s just one question…

Who you gonna’ call? Ghostbusters: Afterlife will be summoned into theaters across the globe on July 10th.