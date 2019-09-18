Ernie Hudson Says He’s Having A Blast Shooting Ghostbusters 3

One huge reason why I believe the Ghostbusters reboot from a few years back didn’t catch on is that is was quite different from some do-overs of the sort. When it comes to film franchises pertaining to characters like Batman and James Bond, we just expect for new lead actors to take over at some point or another. But in the case of Ghostbusters, those were original characters played by specific actors, so moviegoers understandably became attached to those guys.

Just recently, both Dan Aykroyd and Ernie Hudson confirmed their involvement in the threequel. Because of that, the hype going into Ghostbusters 3 is very real. Bill Murray, however, has seemingly yet to commit, so fingers remain crossed.

From the sound of it though, production has been going rather well. In fact, according to Hudson, he’s having a great time reprising his role as Winston Zeddemore, saying:

“We’re shooting the new Ghostbusters right now. I’m hoping that you’ll enjoy it as much as the other movies we’ve done. I know I’m having a blast doing them.”

Quite frankly, that’s what we want to hear. If Hudson and Aykroyd were called in to basically do nothing more than show up and then collect their paychecks, then odds are the movie wouldn’t be any good. But if they’re having fun on set, then that’ll have a positive affect on the finished product.

Though plot details remain scarce at the moment, theories of the old guard mentoring a new wave of paranormal investigators continue being entertained. With a big name like Paul Rudd being attached, one can only expect for him to be fitted for some coveralls soon enough. Then again, he could be playing a very different role altogether, so I guess we’ll just have to sit back and enjoy the ride.

Ghostbusters 3 arrives in theaters on July 10th, 2020.