Dan Aykroyd’s Hopeful For A Bill Murray Return In Ghostbusters 3

Ghostbusters 3 is already being touted as a tribute to the original movies and Dan Aykroyd is certainly keen to see the latest outing for the franchise establish connections with the 1980s hits. In fact, he’s now confirmed on The Joe Rogan Experience that he’ll be returning as Ray Stantz and also revealed that he’s hopeful Bill Murray can join in on the reunion, too.

Discussing his career, Aykroyd commented as so:

“I’m not in the pictures so much anymore. We’ve got the Ghostbusters movie that we’re working on now, and I will have to be performing in that — it’s really good. “ow Ivan Reitman’s son Jason has written a new movie, called — well, it’s gonna be Ghostbusters, the third movie.”

Aykroyd also admitted there was “a little conflict” on Paul Feig’s Ghostbusters, albeit he still liked the final product. On Murray, meanwhile, who was previously reported as being on board, the actor hinted that this may not be a done deal:

“We’re hoping. Yeah, we’re hoping.”

Of course, there are still some elements to be worked out for the new Ghostbusters movie, despite filming having begun in Canada in July of this year. With Ernie Hudson also reportedly not signed on yet for a return, Aykroyd’s comments do suggest that earlier confirmations of the old cast returning may have to be revised.

Then again, Murray’s past comments and willingness to cameo in Feig’s Ghostbusters don’t have us worried he won’t be coming back, it just may only be for a brief appearance. Given the shooting schedule, the focus will more likely be on the new cast anyways, including Finn Wolfhard, Mckenna Grace, Carrie Coon and Paul Rudd. Fans of the original movies should also be reassured that we’ll be seeing the Ecto-1, and that Reitman is committed to delivering a suitable sequel to the original film.

With Sony already having announced a release date of July 10th next year for Ghostbusters 3, we expect to bring you official confirmation of the full cast soon. As such, stay tuned.