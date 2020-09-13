Home / movies

Netflix Users Now Canceling Their Subscriptions Over Controversial New Movie

Disney and Netflix are generally viewed as two of the most bulletproof brands in the industry that can do no wrong in the eyes of many fans, but both have found themselves caught up in a storm of recent controversy. The Mouse House are facing widespread backlash for Mulan‘s connections to a region of China linked to human rights violations, while the world’s biggest streaming service are under fire for releasing a movie that’s angered a whole lot of people.

Cuties is a critically acclaimed and award-winning coming-of-age drama directed by an up-and-coming filmmaker that thought she’d lucked out in a big way when her feature debut was picked up by Netflix to be distributed to over 180 million subscribers worldwide, but one misjudged poster from the marketing team has seen it become one of the most talked about titles of the year for all the wrong reasons.

The internet immediately launched petitions and called on subscribers to cancel Netflix after widespread indignation at the thought that Cuties was sexualizing young children, even though it seems very unlikely that any of these people had actually seen the movie for themselves. Things then took on an even more bizarre angle when supporters of the nonsensical QAnon conspiracy theory jumped on the bandwagon in an attempt to further their agenda.

Cuties might have cracked the Top 10 most-watched list, but the calls to boycott Netflix haven’t quietened down in the slightest, and you can check out some of the reactions going around online down below.

Director Maimouna Doucoure has been receiving death threats over one out of context image that doesn’t reflect the content of her movie, while Tessa Thompson has also faced criticism for defending Cuties. And looking at the latest developments, it would unfortunately appear that the backlash is set to continue for a while yet.

