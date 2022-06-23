People love ‘Ms. Marvel’ star Matt Lintz, but they’re glad he wasn’t cast as Spider-Man

Ever since debuting on Disney Plus three weeks ago, Ms. Marvel has been a breath of fresh air for the cinematic universe, winning rave reviews on its way to becoming one of the franchise’s top-rated projects ever on Rotten Tomatoes.

The ensemble cast are excellent across the board, with Matt Lintz grounding the superheroic shenanigans with a relatable and down-to-earth turn as Bruno Carrelli. However, in an alternate universe, we could have seen the 21 year-old as the MCU’s resident friendly neighborhood web-slinger.

The actor recently revealed that he was one of the final contenders during the casting process for Captain America: Civil War, where Tom Holland was ultimately declared the victor and named as the latest cinematic Spider-Man. While fans fully approve of Lintz’s contributions to Ms. Marvel, they’re also glad he wasn’t tasked to be the third live-action Peter Parker.

Other contenders for the part before Holland won out included the likes of Nat Wolff, Liam James, Asa Butterfield, Timothee Chalamet, Dylan Minnette, Judah Lewis, and Charlie Plummer, but it’s impossible to imagine anyone other than the current Spidey suiting up and swinging into action.

It’s not just because Holland has already shown up in six movies, either. His performance has been lauded every time we’ve seen him onscreen, with the 26 year-old bringing the near-perfect combination of youthful exuberance, naivety, and steely determination to Spider-Man, something he’ll continue to do for the foreseeable future if Sony gets its wish and another trilogy emerges in the aftermath of the unstoppable No Way Home.