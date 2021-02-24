Home / movies

The Internet Is Just Realizing That Elizabeth Olsen Is Related To Mary-Kate And Ashley

Elizabeth Olsen has been a regular presence on our screens for a decade now, having made her feature film debut by delivering a powerhouse performance in acclaimed drama Martha Marcy May Marlene, and became a household name thanks to her involvement in the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Wanda Maximoff. And due to the success of Disney Plus’ WandaVision, which has seen the actress firmly and entirely deservedly enter the small screen awards season conversation, her stock has never been higher.

The advent of social media may have made it faster and easier than ever to both acquire and disseminate information, but for some reason, there appears to be a lot of fans who are only now discovering that she’s related to Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen. Maybe it’s a generational thing, but you’d have thought it was an obvious connection to make given that they’ve got the same surname, they look incredibly similar to each other and they’ve even been to plenty of film premieres and other events as a trio, Still, as you can see from the reactions below, this is brand new information for many people.

It’s incredible to think that in our technologically-savvy age, it’s taken this long for a huge number of social media users to discover that Elizabeth Olsen is indeed the younger sister of Mary-Kate and Ashley. This is no doubt going to make the generation who grew up with the Olsen twins being all over their televisions feel ancient, and while the older siblings have stepped away from the onscreen limelight in recent years, you can’t help but wonder how so many people failed to notice the blindingly obvious family resemblance and shared name to make the connection. Just wait until they find out those three Hemsworth dudes are related, too.

