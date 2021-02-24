The Internet Is Just Realizing That Elizabeth Olsen Is Related To Mary-Kate And Ashley

Elizabeth Olsen has been a regular presence on our screens for a decade now, having made her feature film debut by delivering a powerhouse performance in acclaimed drama Martha Marcy May Marlene, and became a household name thanks to her involvement in the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Wanda Maximoff. And due to the success of Disney Plus’ WandaVision, which has seen the actress firmly and entirely deservedly enter the small screen awards season conversation, her stock has never been higher.

The advent of social media may have made it faster and easier than ever to both acquire and disseminate information, but for some reason, there appears to be a lot of fans who are only now discovering that she’s related to Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen. Maybe it’s a generational thing, but you’d have thought it was an obvious connection to make given that they’ve got the same surname, they look incredibly similar to each other and they’ve even been to plenty of film premieres and other events as a trio, Still, as you can see from the reactions below, this is brand new information for many people.

I just found out that Wanda (Elizabeth Olsen) from the Marvel universe is literally a fucking Olsen sister?! Like Mary Kate & Ashley Olsen are her sisters. Wow. — Madi ✨ (@madiflaim) February 22, 2021

I'M SORRY WHY DID NO ONE FUCKING TELL ME THAT #ELIZABETHOLSEN AKA WANDA MAXIMOFF HERSELF IS THE YOUNGER SISTER OF MARY KATE AND ASHLEY!!! I FEEL LIKE THIS SHOULD BE MORE WIDELY KNOWN!!! — Franky Rosenthal (@glowingstraw) February 16, 2021

Not everyone just finding out that Elizabeth Olsen is the younger sister of Mary-Kate and Ashley. It’s all over my timeline 😂 — brandon (@brando_swift) February 21, 2021

I see your "twitter is surprised to learn Elizabeth Olsen is related to the Olsen twins" and i raise you "I'm just sitting here shocked to learn she ISN'T one of the twins but ANOTHER SISTER" — ▼ᴏɪᴅ ᴡɪᴛᴄʜ 💀✨ (@danceanddestroy) February 22, 2021

#WandaVision #wandavision10s #ElizabethOlsen

Elizabeth Olsen:

Has the last name.

Looks like she could be Mary- Kate and Ashly's triplet.

As been in a few the twin's movies.

Has been in pictures with them and in interviews about being their sister.

Twitter Now: pic.twitter.com/4PD1czXvaa — CathleenW1985 (@WereKittyKat) February 23, 2021

Feel extremely old today considering there’s a Twitter trend where people are just now finding out that Elizabeth Olsen (from #WandaVision) is the sister of Mary-Kate & Ashley 🤦🏽‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/rOsbsykpZp — Prasant Lokinendi (@psantloki) February 23, 2021

TIL Elizabeth Olsen has two older sisters… who are twins… named Mary-Kate and Ashley — Noah Halford (@noahhalford) February 21, 2021

just realized that mary kate and ashley are elizabeth olsen's sisters pic.twitter.com/B6DfuRELs9 — ruie (@ruiethekid) February 19, 2021

everyone talking about how they didn’t know elizabeth olsen was related to mary kate and ashley… when i thought she was one of the twins who acted in the marvel movies this whole time 😭😭😭 — mo is a dilf (@agustIeaves) February 23, 2021

Elizabeth Olsen: has last name Olsen. Elizabeth Olsen: looks exactly like Marykate and Ashley. Elizabeth Olsen: is their sister. Twitter: pic.twitter.com/XUkvRaN0YI — Ben Yahr (@benyahr) February 21, 2021

Sorry did people not know who Elizabeth Olsen was before Wandavision? Because the amount of people just discovering that she is related to Mary-Kate & Ashley is concerning to me? Again, adult pop cultural illiteracy is a real problem and I DO judge — Bolu Babalola (@BeeBabs) February 21, 2021

SO YOURE TELLING ME THAT ELIZABETH OLSEN IS RELATED TO MARY KATE AND ASHLEY OLSEN??!! THE STRONGEST AVENGER AND MICHELLE?? PLZZZ — Alana (@Alana_luna09) February 19, 2021

I was today years old when I found out Elizabeth Olsen aka Wanda Maximoff was Mary Kate and Ashley’s younger sister pic.twitter.com/kZFXGlmyTO — jansen. (@villenashake) February 23, 2021

twitter just found out that elizabeth olsen is mary kate and ashleys sister pic.twitter.com/IjkH8gII4t — natalia (@nspntrash) February 23, 2021

Ah, I see we have entered the "Elizabeth Olsen is the sister of Mary Kate and Ashley" part of the cycle. I believe next is the "RDJ did WHAT in TROPIC THUNDER?" https://t.co/vO6xWuQqMW — Robin at a distance, MPP (@RoFiNerdery) February 23, 2021

I truly am shocked that it took people this long to learn about elizabeth olsen’s relation to mary-kate and ashley… I mean have you looked at their faces? the resemblance is uncanny 🤷‍♀️ — Monica Bushoven (@monicadbushoven) February 23, 2021

I am probably going to learn that Elizabeth Olsen is related to Mary Kate and Ashley a few more times in life because it just isn't the kind of "you need this to survive" info I have to retain. I'll have a vague recollection at best. Surprise me again in three years? — Planting wildflowers on Mount Doom (@jamiebrightley) February 23, 2021

It’s incredible to think that in our technologically-savvy age, it’s taken this long for a huge number of social media users to discover that Elizabeth Olsen is indeed the younger sister of Mary-Kate and Ashley. This is no doubt going to make the generation who grew up with the Olsen twins being all over their televisions feel ancient, and while the older siblings have stepped away from the onscreen limelight in recent years, you can’t help but wonder how so many people failed to notice the blindingly obvious family resemblance and shared name to make the connection. Just wait until they find out those three Hemsworth dudes are related, too.