MCU Fans Demanding That Elizabeth Olsen Get An Emmy For WandaVision

As the properties with the biggest fanbase and most visibility, there’s always a groundswell of support gathered behind comic book blockbusters whenever they find themselves in the thick of the awards season race, and sometimes it’s not always merited. For instance, fans were furious when Joker didn’t win Best Picture at the Academy Awards, even though it wasn’t even one of the five best titles of the nine that were up for the industry’s most prestigious prize last year.

Similarly, there was rage among Marvel Cinematic Universe supporters when Robert Downey Jr. didn’t receive an acting nomination for Avengers: Endgame and that the conclusion to the Infinity Saga itself was overlooked for Best Picture, even though you could make the argument that neither were deserving of consideration, despite RDJ giving a great performance in an excellent and overwhelmingly successful movie.

However, the MCU could finally be set for a serious tilt at awards season glory thanks to WandaVision, but it all depends on what categories the show winds up in the running for. The first four episodes have covered so many different tones that it could realistically end up being included on the ballots for either Drama, Comedy or Limited Series.

Fellow D+ program The Mandalorian wound up winning seven Emmys from fifteen nominations, and was on the shortlist for Outstanding Drama Series, but fans are adamant that Elizabeth Olsen deserves a Best Actress nod regardless of how WandaVision ends up being submitted, as you can see from the reactions below.

Here’s what should happen for #WandaVision – award noms (Emmy and Golden Globe?) for Best Actress #ElizabethOlsen as she is phenomenal in it, production design for spanning all these decades, writing for creating something rich and deep with a unique premise. What else? — Geoff C (@geoffcockwill) January 30, 2021

I'm ready for "and the emmy for best actress in a tv show is for Elizabeth Olsen Wandavision" pic.twitter.com/N3Xuez8DE6 — MᥲყrᥲVιsιoᥒ ᱬ🖤 WANDAVISION SPOILERS (@Mickie456) January 30, 2021

I have no voting power in the @TelevisionAcad but Elizabeth Olsen is the clear choice for best actress in a limited series. #WandaVision — Megan Garcia (@garciamegan_) January 30, 2021

that moment… yes. elizabeth olsen best actress me thinks https://t.co/Em9KwckcOP — dα͛nu loves wαndα ᗢ (@lumosmaximoffs) January 23, 2021

officially campaigning for Elizabeth Olsen's Best Actress Emmy® ✊ pic.twitter.com/3fHrlFMazd — 🧝🏼‍♀️ (@s0phja) January 23, 2021

We are waiting for the Elizabeth Olsen Best Actress nomination @TelevisionAcad #WandaVision — Capital J (@ohcauseshesdead) January 22, 2021

I would like Elizabeth Olsen to win a Best Actress Emmy please #WandaVision — Justin Losacco (@justinlosacco) January 22, 2021

Thinking of Elizabeth Olsen’s incoming Emmy nomination for Best Actress. #WandaVision — Capital J (@ohcauseshesdead) January 15, 2021

Elizabeth Olsen for best actress award at the Emmys yup yup yup !! pic.twitter.com/Vi2PuJT4Z1 — ً (@wIwshoto) January 15, 2021

speaking 2021 emmy nominees for best actor in a drama series and best actress in a drama series paul bettany and elizabeth olsen into existence — beth ✨ | wv spoilers (@mximoffromanoff) July 28, 2020

We’re not even halfway through WandaVision yet, but Olsen is already blowing everyone away with an incredibly complex turn that’s seen her tackle sitcom comedy, emotional drama and romance, accompanied by some terrifyingly malevolent undertones. It’s definitely one of the best TV performances of the last twelve months, but we’ll just have to wait and see if her peers agree.