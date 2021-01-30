Home / tv

MCU Fans Demanding That Elizabeth Olsen Get An Emmy For WandaVision

As the properties with the biggest fanbase and most visibility, there’s always a groundswell of support gathered behind comic book blockbusters whenever they find themselves in the thick of the awards season race, and sometimes it’s not always merited. For instance, fans were furious when Joker didn’t win Best Picture at the Academy Awards, even though it wasn’t even one of the five best titles of the nine that were up for the industry’s most prestigious prize last year.

Similarly, there was rage among Marvel Cinematic Universe supporters when Robert Downey Jr. didn’t receive an acting nomination for Avengers: Endgame and that the conclusion to the Infinity Saga itself was overlooked for Best Picture, even though you could make the argument that neither were deserving of consideration, despite RDJ giving a great performance in an excellent and overwhelmingly successful movie.

However, the MCU could finally be set for a serious tilt at awards season glory thanks to WandaVision, but it all depends on what categories the show winds up in the running for. The first four episodes have covered so many different tones that it could realistically end up being included on the ballots for either Drama, Comedy or Limited Series.

Fellow D+ program The Mandalorian wound up winning seven Emmys from fifteen nominations, and was on the shortlist for Outstanding Drama Series, but fans are adamant that Elizabeth Olsen deserves a Best Actress nod regardless of how WandaVision ends up being submitted, as you can see from the reactions below.

We’re not even halfway through WandaVision yet, but Olsen is already blowing everyone away with an incredibly complex turn that’s seen her tackle sitcom comedy, emotional drama and romance, accompanied by some terrifyingly malevolent undertones. It’s definitely one of the best TV performances of the last twelve months, but we’ll just have to wait and see if her peers agree.

