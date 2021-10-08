Percy Jackson Creator Developing New Fantasy Movie For Disney Plus

Fans are starting to get a little impatient waiting for official news on the Percy Jackson series in the works at Disney Plus, when it was first announced almost a year and a half ago, but all we’ve heard since then are a string of fairly vague updates from author Rick Riordan.

The creator of the literary fantasy franchise is heavily involved in the development process, which is good news when neither he nor audiences were particularly keen on the previous pair of Percy Jackson movies, although it’s still taking the Mouse House an awfully long time to get their ducks in a row and firm up a production and release schedule.

However, Riordan has clearly ingratiated himself with the Mouse House top brass after he revealed on his blog that he’s set to produce and co-write a feature-length adaptation of his book Daughter of the Deep for the platform. Loosely inspired by Jules Verne’s Twenty Thousand Leagues Under the Sea, the concept has the potential to deliver a solidly entertaining all-ages adventure.

Daughter of the Deep focuses on Ana Dakkar, a freshman at a high school that specializes in training marine scientists, naval warriors, navigators and explorers. An orphan after her parents died two years previously, Ana finds herself caught up in unspeakable tragedy, centuries-old conflicts and revelations about her family history as she battles against deadly enemies, a premise that sounds like a worthy addition to the lineup of Disney Plus original films.