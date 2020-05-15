Home / tv

Percy Jackson Fans Freaking Out About The New Disney+ Series

The news broke yesterday that Rick Riordan’s fantasy series Percy Jackson and the Olympians is being adapted into a series for Disney+, and as you can imagine, the fans who have spent the last decade and a half loving the books have not been shy in sharing their excitement at the development.

Readers have been eager for a long time to see the novels of their youth faithfully brought to life, and social media exploded in breathless declarations of joy and all caps screaming.

The Percy Jackson series follows the adventures of a number of teenage demigods and specifically, the eponymous son of the sea god Poseidon and his friends Grover the satyr and Annabeth, daughter of Athena, the goddess of wisdom and war.

Of course, the books have been adapted before as movies, with the first two novels, The Lightning Thief and Sea of Monsters, being brought to the big screen in 2010 and 2013, respectively. Neither was much of a runaway success though, met with middling receptions by critics and general audiences, and disappointment from existing fans by the numerous liberties taken, which was due to their being produced at a time when practically every popular YA novel saga was being cynically optioned in the hope of taking the throne to be imminently vacated by the concluding Harry Potter series, without much care in how faithful the adaptations actually were so long as they made money.

We can only hope that by keeping this in mind – and also taking into account the utter mauling that Artemis Fowl is going to receive upon its release when the extent of how little it follows its source material is made even more apparent than the trailers have shown us  – those behind this version of the adventures of Percy Jackson will properly bring the Half-Blood and his world to life and the apoplectic excitement being displayed will ultimately be warranted.

