Perfect Dark Zero Movie Reportedly In Development, Scarlett Johansson Eyed For Lead

Perfect Dark, the long-dormant first-person shooter series created by Rare, is destined to find a new home in cinema, it would seem.

Sources close to WGTC – the same ones who told us Ben Affleck is returning for The Flash and a Witcher prequel is in development – have revealed that Sony Pictures is reportedly in the early stages of developing the video game adaptation, the plot for which is said to be based specifically on Perfect Dark Zero. It’s worth noting, of course, that while the game of the same name, released back in 2005 as a launch title for Xbox 360, succeeded the original 2000 game for Nintendo 64, Zero is a prequel set several years prior to the Skedar invasion of Earth as depicted in the latter. As a jumping off point for a potential series, then, starting with an origin story for protagonist Joanna Dark makes the most sense.

What doesn’t quite add up, however, is Sony’s involvement. While the company’s film and gaming divisions are wholly separate, it being the film’s distributor certainly raises a lot of questions, given that its competitor in the market, Microsoft Studios, currently owns the Perfect Dark IP. The latter has little presence in the movie industry, though, so this could simply be a case of the two coming to a mutual agreement.

Whatever the circumstances, Scarlett Johansson – who’s certainly no stranger to playing strong, physically demanding female leads – is said to be a front-runner for the role of Joanna and, honestly, I can’t imagine anyone else better suited to the role. With films such as Lucy, Ghost in the Shell and numerous MCU releases under her belt, Johansson could knock a live-action Perfect Dark flick out of the park.

