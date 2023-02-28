‘Peter Pan & Wendy’ first-look trailer will make you believe in Disney remakes again

Although the Mouse House apparently isn’t quite ready to give us the full trailer for The Little Mermaid reboot yet, Disney has instead unveiled our first look at another of its live-action remakes that you might’ve completely forgotten was on its way. J.M. Barrie’s Boy Who Wouldn’t Grow Up has been adapted for the screen countless times over the past 100 years, but this new glimpse at Peter Pan & Wendy has fans convinced another definitive version could be on its way to us.

As based on the original 1904 stage play that birthed the iconic story, as well as Disney’s own 1954 beloved animated version, Peter Pan & Wendy promises to be a pretty traditional take on its two titular characters and their journey, which is probably for the best given Hollywood’s mixed success with trying to revamp the legend – see Steven Spielberg’s Hook and 2015 stinker Pan.

First poster for ‘PETER PAN & WENDY’.



The film releases on April 28 on Disney+ pic.twitter.com/oVYmg3oLvE — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) February 28, 2023

Newcomer Alexander Molony stars as your favorite flying pre-teen, with Ever Anderson (young Natasha Romanoff in Marvel’s Black Widow) as Wendy Darling. As the trailer makes a big deal of revealing, their nemesis Captain James Hook, meanwhile, is played by none other than Jude Law. Yara Shahidi (Black-ish) is Tinker Bell with Jim Gaffigan as Hook’s right-hand man, Smee.

The real draw for film fans, however, is the presence of David Lowery behind the camera. On top of directing 2021’s acclaimed The Green Knight, Lowery previously gave us one of the superior Disney remakes in 2016’s Pete’s Dragon. Understandably, then, folks are already excited by what this one has to offer. A glimpse at the YouTube comments on the video above reveal a myriad of reactions from those convinced the filmmaker is about to end a run of disappointing live-action redos from the studio. Let’s hope so.

Peter Pan & Wendy soars onto Disney Plus just next month on April 28.