There might be a valid reason why we haven’t gotten that official ‘Little Mermaid’ trailer yet

The Little Mermaid is the next live-action adaptation of the popular Disney Princess. And so far, a trailer has not yet been released. Sadly, there is a reason why a trailer hasn’t dropped even as the film is just a few months away from its theatrical release.

In an interview with Collider, the film’s director Rob Marshall explained why the trailer isn’t out yet for fans to see. It turns out, it’s still not yet ready. The film director said that the film took more than four years to make, due to COVID and other production issues. And there is also the complex stuff that occurs during production, such as the film’s choreography due to it not having any gravity.

“The Little Mermaid, that I’m just finishing up now, has taken four-and-a-half years. COVID just kind of, you know, came right in the middle. We were a week away from filming, and we shut down, and then we had to come back up again. It’s the most challenging film I’ve ever done because of the visuals and how to create that. I mean, every moment of the entire film is choreographed because it had to be because there’s no gravity. How do you do that? That was crazy. I mean, to figure out how we do that.”

When asked about the film will be finished, he said that it should be ready by March, giving Disney only two months to release a trailer before the film comes out.

“So I have to say that I’m now actually looking forward to answering that question in the next few months when I finish up. This film will be finished probably at the end of March.

At the moment, Disney released two teasers for the upcoming film, featuring Halle Bailey as the mermaid princess. The second teaser featured more of the underwater kingdom, showcasing other of Ariel’s sisters, Prince Eric played by Jonah Hauer-King, and the sea witch, Ursula, played by Melissa McCarthy.

The Little Mermaid will be swimming its way to theaters on May 25, 2023.