Who plays Ursula in the new live-action ‘Little Mermaid’ and where have we seen her before?

Yet another tantalizingly brief trailer for Disney’s live-action Little Mermaid is ramping up anticipation online, as longtime fans of the story look ahead to Halle Bailey’s debut as Ariel.

The far too-short teaser finally gave viewers a deeper glimpse at life under the sea, and ended with a sinister laugh from one of Disney’s favorite villains. The blink-and-you’ll-miss-it moment gave fans a fleeting look at the live-action Ursula, and audiences are pumped.

Who plays Ursula in The Little Mermaid?

Most audiences think of only one name when they imagine The Little Mermaid‘s purple antagonist. Pat Carroll defined the character of Ursula for decades, and going into the live-action adaptation, everyone knew there were big shoes to fill. A number of popular names were proposed for the role, including Lizzo’s, but Melissa McCarthy was ultimately tapped to bring the Sea Witch to life.

What else has Melissa McCarthy been in?

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Melissa McCarthy is a well-known name in the comedy sphere, so few audience members are likely newcomers to her work. The 52-year-old actress got her start in shows like Gilmore Girls and films like Charlie’s Angels before she became a household name via Bridesmaids and Mike and Molly, both of which put her on the map. After Bridesmaids, McCarthy was in high demand, and the years following the 2011 release saw her appearing in a huge number of projects, from Identity Thief and the third Hangover movie to Ghostbusters, God’s Favorite Idiot, and Thor: Love and Thunder.

McCarthy’s latest blockbuster project will see her take on Ursula alongside Bailey’s Ariel, Jonah Hauer-King’s Prince Eric, and Daveed Diggs’ Sebastian. Fans have yet to see any but the barest of glimpses of her character, thus far, but the menacing cackle she let out at the latest trailer’s conclusion is ramping up hype for her take on the character.