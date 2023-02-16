Who plays Prince Eric in the new live-action ‘Little Mermaid’ and where have we seen him before?

The road to the live-action remake of The Little Mermaid has been as long as the seven seas.

In keeping with Disney’s push to remake virtually every animated movie in its catalog of classics, The Little Mermaid was officially greenlit back in 2016, right around the same time films like Beauty and the Beast, Aladdin, and The Lion King were being released. While those have come and gone, The Little Mermaid has remained in limbo largely due to filming delays caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Now mere months from its worldwide premiere, Disney has released a couple of teaser trailers to satiate our appetites, albeit far-too much of a tease with their short length. In them, we finally get a glimpse of life under the sea, the Sea Witch Ursula, and just as importantly, if not more so, our leading man – Prince Eric.

Who plays Prince Eric in The Little Mermaid?

You can’t have The Little Mermaid without Ariel, and similarly, you can’t have Ariel’s storyline without Prince Eric. Originally played by Christopher Daniel Barnes in the 1989 animated movie, the two-legged character defines the very backbone of the movie’s storyline, and as such requires a delicate casting process to ensure the perfect fit.

The decision was not made lightly, and for a while, it seemed as though heartthrob singer-actor Harry Styles would nab the part. However, in 2019 it was finally announced that the role would go to rising English actor Jonah Hauer-King.

Where else have we seen Jonah Hauer-King?

Jonah Hauer-King has appeared in a smattering of movies and TV shows dating back to 2016. However, The Little Mermaid is by far his biggest role to date and one that will mark a new era in his career by putting him on the radar for all of Hollywood to take note of.

Hauer-King, 27, has experienced an upward trajectory in terms of his acting roles. His cinematic debut came in 2016 when his performance in John Osborne’s modern classic play The Entertainer received a cinematic release.

The following year in 2017, Hauer-King starred opposite actor Danny Huston in the family drama The Last Photograph. Then, his first major TV appearance came by way of the British-American mini-series Howard’s End, followed by BBC’s Little Women, in which he played the character Laurie Laurence opposite Stranger Things actress Maya Hawke.

Hauer-King’s biggest movie role to date came in 2019 when he starred as the main character Lucas in the wholesome drama A Dog’s Way Home. Since then he’s successfully continued playing prominent roles in shows like BBC’s World on Fire and Paramount Plus’ The Flatshare.

The Little Mermaid marks his first major movie since 2019. The film premieres in theaters on May 26.