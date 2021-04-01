Following the huge success of Zack Snyder’s Justice League, Star Wars fans are now petitioning to have Lucasfilm release the alleged uncut 4-hour version of Episode III – Revenge of the Sith.

For years, even before #ReleaseTheSnyderCut was a thing, diehard enthusiasts of George Lucas’ galaxy far, far away had speculated that there was more to the final act of the Prequel Trilogy than they originally received back in 2005. And as is often the case with these matters, sparse hearsay eventually turned into rumors spreading like wildfire, even backed up by testimonials from people who worked on the film.

Now, there’s never been any solid proof that Lucas indeed put together a longer version of the movie and cut many of the sequences out, but thanks to the overwhelming success of Snyder’s 4-hour Justice League, an online petition on Change.org asking the Mouse House to consider the same treatment for Revenge of the Sith is starting to make the rounds and nearing 40,000 signatures.

I know what you’re thinking, though. Even if such an extended version of the Star Wars movie exists, it’s been so long since the theatrical premiere that the possibility of a re-release is almost non-existent. It’s important to remember, however, that many of us used to say the same thing about the Snyder Cut – and look at where we are now.

Again, if such extra scenes exist, with a bit of a CGI revamp and skillful editing, this could turn out to be a subject of real debate in the future. That being said, it’s highly doubtful that this number of fans will manage to get the attention of Disney execs to the extent that they’d consider releasing it.