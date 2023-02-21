Phase Five teeters on the brink of collapse after rumors claim ‘The Kang Dynasty’ has a 70 percent chance of being delayed

While there’s definitely a touch of the hyperbolic to claims that the Marvel Cinematic Universe‘s Phase Five is already in serious danger when it’s not even a week old, the ongoing resentment towards Phase Four has parlayed nicely into Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania creating widespread concern.

Sure, it did what all of the franchise’s feature films do and made a killing at the box office, but it’s also tied with Eternals as the lowest-rated of the 31 chapters to date. That means all three of the MCU’s weakest-reviewed entries have arrived since November 2021, which is far from encouraging.

There are many problems with Quantumania, but one of the biggest is that fans are now genuinely concerned for Avengers: The Kang Dynasty, for reasons that aren’t entirely related to screenwriter Jeff Loveness, although he’s definitely one of them. There’s panic in the air, then, and a spicy slice of scuttlebutt could spell outright disaster should it come true.

Obviously, there’s no shred of an official confirmation or denial to be found, but would anyone be surprised if Kevin Feige shuffled the deck yet again? After all, The Marvels was only very recently delayed from July to November, and with the status of Blade to name but one still up in the air, it would be fair to say that jaws won’t hit the floor should The Kang Dynasty get punted.

Then again, it would only increase the doomsday theories surrounding Phase Five tenfold.