‘The Marvels’ getting hit with a last-minute delay exponentially increases the Phase Five panic

It’s incredible to think that the alarm bells are already ringing for the Marvel Cinematic Universe‘s Phase Five when it only started today, but the disastrous response to Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania may have been just the tip of the iceberg.

Shortly after the opening chapter in the latest stage of the never-ending superhero saga was greeted with one of the worst Rotten Tomatoes scores in franchise history, it was reported that the Disney Plus top brass had urged Kevin Feige’s outfit to slow down and spread out its streaming content, with indefinite delays on the cards for the likes of Echo and Agatha: Coven of Chaos, while pre-production on in-development titles like Nova has been slowed down.

To add further fuel to a fire that’s already close to burning out of control among the panic-stricken masses, The Marvels has been pushed back from July 28 to November 10. Although no reason has been given as to why Brie Larson’s second solo adventure has been kicked back by almost four months when it was so close to the finishing line, it doesn’t take a genius to imagine how people are going to react.

The obvious answer is that it’s been made to put some clear daylight between the cosmic caper and James Gunn’s Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, otherwise the MCU would be going the entire second half of 2023 without dropping a new feature. Obviously, that’s not how the minds of lovers and haters alike tend to think, so it’s best to start bracing yourself for some seriously spicy takes to start dropping on your timeline.