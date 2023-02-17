First poster for ‘The Marvels’ arrives to distract from ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’ taking a pounding

We’re not saying it’s a coincidence, but it’s got to be deemed as at least the tiniest bit suspicious that the first poster for The Marvels has dropped on today of all days.

Of course, maybe it was the plan all along to reveal the first one-sheet promoting director Nia DaCosta’s sequel on the very same day Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania lands in theaters, but there’s an air of misdirection about the studio attempting to steer thee focus elsewhere after Peyton Reed’s threequel found itself being greeted by an online mob of pitchfork-wielding haters.

As as far as teaser posters go, though, it’s definitely among Marvel’s best. Then again, it won’t be long before the franchise reverts back to its default mode by going back to the well marked “as many giant floating heads as possible.”

A poster generally means that some footage isn’t too far away, and while Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania hasn’t been screening with a promo for Brie Larson’s second solo outing attached, there’s every reason to believe that The Marvels will have its long-awaited spot screening prior to James Gunn’s Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.

There’s a distinctly high probability it’ll land online before then, though, and it would be an understatement to say the MCU needs to win over the doubters like never before. Phase Five is already being lambasted and it only kicked off today, but given Larson’s status as an online heat magnet, the knives are already being sharpened in anticipation for The Marvels to be the franchise’s next disappointment.