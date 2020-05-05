Pirates Of The Caribbean 6 News Reportedly Coming Soon

The Pirates of the Caribbean franchise last sailed onto cinemas screens in 2017, with the fifth movie in the series Dead Men Tell No Tales. There was a feeling at the time that this would be the final entry in the original saga, with even Orlando Bloom and Keira Knightley returning to give it some closure. This was soon supported by talk of a reboot happening. However, the pendulum has recently swung back the other way with Pirates 6 looking more likely.

And it sounds like some news on that front may be on the way. The DisInsider’s Skyler Shuler has teased new info he’s gathering behind the scenes about the franchise. “Hopefully, I can confirm some stuff soon!” Shuler wrote on Twitter, along with a GIF of the Pirates logo.

Hopefully, I can confirm some stuff soon! 😉 pic.twitter.com/S08IH0hqCS — Skyler Shuler (@SkylerShuler) May 5, 2020

That’s all we’ve got to go on for now, but presumably Shuler’s intel is related to the last version of the project we heard about. Early last year, Deadpool writers Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick walked away from their female-led reboot. Later on in 2019, Chernobyl creator Craig Mazin was announced to be working on a new script alongside Terry Rossio, who penned the original movies with Ted Elliot.

That immediately suggested that the next film will be a continuation rather a reboot, a belief that’s gained more traction since. One actor from the first trilogy says he’s heard a sixth film is being discussed, while petitions and fan campaigns to get Johnny Depp back as Captain Jack Sparrow have been going viral.

With Dead Men earning around $800 million at the box office, Disney surely won’t want to mess with a winning formula too much, but surely something will have to be done to inject some fresh blood into the 17-year-old series. Like Shuler says though, hopefully we’ll get a better feel for what’s next for Pirates of Caribbean in the near future.