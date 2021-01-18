Pirates Of The Caribbean Star Says It’d Be Criminal For Disney To Drop Johnny Depp

The last few years have not been kind to Johnny Depp and his career. The fallout from his ugly divorce from ex-wife Amber Heard, which has seen him accused of domestic violence, is that he’s been removed from at least one major franchise – Warner Bros.’ Fantastic Beasts – and is very likely to be axed from another. Yes, the Pirates of the Caribbean series is moving forward, but it’s widely believed Disney doesn’t want Depp back as Captain Jack Sparrow.

One of his long-term co-stars on the nautical fantasy franchise has now spoken out in defense of the actor, though. Kevin McNally is one of the few people to appear in every Pirates film so far, featuring as Sparrow’s first mate Joshamee Gibbs, and, while speaking to his fellow Pirates star Greg Ellis on the latter’s podcast The Respondent, he stated that he thinks it would be “criminal” for Disney to not invite Depp back as he believes he created “a modern legend” with Captain Jack.

“Yes is the simple answer to that. My feelings about this are very complex because in a sense there was a slight feeling that the franchise itself had played out a little bit, so a reboot is a reasonable idea. I don’t think a reboot, if you concentrate on younger characters, should still exclude Jack Sparrow.”

After the lackluster performance of Dead Men Tell No Tales, McNally acknowledges that a reboot is required to inject some fresh blood into the universe, but he believes Depp should at least be honored with a cameo. It remains to be seen whether Disney has the same opinion or not, though.

What we do know is that the studio is in the midst of developing two female-led projects side by side. A reboot will follow a female pirate, possibly played by Karen Gillan, with DMTNT co-director Joachim Rønning set to helm. Meanwhile, Margot Robbie is attached to star and produce a spinoff with her Birds of Prey collaborator Christina Hodson penning the script.

Should Johnny Depp return as Jack Sparrow for future Pirates of the Caribbean movies, though? Have your say in the comments section below.