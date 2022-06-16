Pixar fans left confused after ‘Lightyear’ promo pic seemingly breaks ‘Toy Story’ canon

Lightyear is finally out in theaters this weekend, which is good as fans have finally gotten their heads around the film’s slightly confusing premise. Yes, the Toy Story spinoff is supposed to be the movie that Andy’s beloved toy is based on, hence why Buzz is the hottest action figure around in the first film. But, even though folks have just accepted this concept, a new bit of promo art for Lightyear has got Pixar lovers scratching their heads all over again.

The promo art in question imagines Andy going to see the Lightyear movie in the theater, surrounded by all his toys. Sure enough, his Buzz figure isn’t with him, so this fits with the idea that he begged his mom to get him one for his birthday after catching the flick. But, valiant though the artwork’s attempts to maintain continuity are, it creates another couple of major anomalies instead.

For starters, it doesn’t make a whole lot of sense that Andy brought his toys to see the film with him as, if you recall, the gang aren’t familiar with Buzz in Toy Story 1.

Wait but the toys didn't know him in toy story 1 ? — ThatOneMouse (@ThatOneMouse2) June 15, 2022

Childhood ruined.

This breaks the timeline of the TS saga, the toys don't know Buzz when he appears in the first movie, and Andy didn't have the aliens yet. Pixar should be EMBARRASSED for this oversight. This totally breaks the realistic immersion and ruins every movie for me. SAD! — snax (@the_realmaxsnax) June 16, 2022

The second major point is that the Little Green Men from Pizza Planet are among the toys, which they shouldn’t be, as they’re introduced during the events of Toy Story.

Cute concept, however… two things.

1. The Aliens aren’t involved with Andy until Toy Story 2.

2. This would imply that Woody knows who Buzz is before they first meet in Toy Story. — TylerLarsonArt (@TylerLarsonArt) June 15, 2022

Maybe a wizard did it?

Wait a minute, he didn't have those little green men yet🤨 — Otha Bland (@otha_bland) June 15, 2022

As a wise potato head once said, what are you trying to pull, Pixar?

If he’s watching this before the events of the first movie then what are the Little Green Men doing there if he didn’t get those toys until the end of 2 WHAT ARE YOU TRYIN TA PULL — Connorus Sixtyfourus (@Superbconnor64) June 15, 2022

And, hey, wait, where the heck is Andy’s mom?

Really solid artwork but I gotta ask how they let him in with all them toys and where’s his mom at tho 😂😂😂 — Cosmic TimeLord (@CosmicTimeLord) June 15, 2022

And what kid brings their toys with them to the movies, anyway?

Bro takes toys to the theatre?? — jair_is_a_person (@PersonJair) June 15, 2022

Why is everyone just accepting this unsupervised kid’s crazy behavior?

If I came to a packed theater, wanting to see this movie, and some kid just bought the last 2 seats for HIS TOYS???? I’d be livid lol — Dominic Malnar (@DominicMalnar) June 15, 2022

Oh, so that’s the reason for all these errors. Apparently the normal laws of time and space don’t apply in this theater.

How is this guy both sitting in the row behind Andy and also leaning on the chair next to Andy? pic.twitter.com/EcO1BXE3EW — Adam (@AdamOfNebb) June 16, 2022

Last but not least, that Andy is way too lifelike to be Toy Story‘s Andy. He should look way more uncanny.

It should be pic.twitter.com/HDcW812roz — Cartoon Network City (@CNCity_Bumpers) June 15, 2022

Catch Lightyear in theaters from Friday, June 17.