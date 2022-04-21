Pixar Studio’s next animated feature film Lightyear will revolve around the origin story of everyone’s favorite space ranger. Now, a recently released teaser poster depicts this new version of Buzz looking into infinity and beyond.

Helmed by Finding Dory co-director Angus MacLane and starring Chris Evans in the titular role, Lightyear will finally give life to the character of Buzz beyond his appearance as a toy in the Toy Story franchise.

Going by the promo clips that Disney has released so far, including today’s final trailer, the character will start out as a test pilot in Space Command, volunteering to go explore the infinite space as a pioneer of humanity. Things go awry, though, when the sinister Emperor Zurg shows his face again, compelling Buzz Lightyear to step up and save the universe.

The struggle against Zurg has surely led to a much more prominent focus on action elements than Pixar is conventionally used to, but as you can see for yourself in the poster below, the marketing campaign is trying to keep the limelight on Buzz and the exploration aspects of this new story.

The poster not only brings the new computer-generated Buzz Lightyear to the fore but also depicts the general tone and aesthetic of the movie by leaning into darker shades of blue on a background of pitch-black, highlighting the beautifully somber yet terrifying nature of deep space exploration.

Joining Evans’ Buzz and James Brolin’s Zurg will be an ensemble of new characters portrayed by Keke Palmer, Dale Soules, Taika Waititi, Peter Sohn, and Uzo Aduba. Lightyear is expected to launch into theaters on June 17.