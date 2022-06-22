‘Planet of the Apes’ fans aren’t exactly sold on the idea of another new trilogy

After the malaise that greeted Tim Burton’s 2001 reimagining, folks were hardly enthusiastic about Planet of the Apes being dusted off and rebooting again. At least, that was the case until Rupert Wyatt and Matt Reeves combined to deliver what’s indisputably one of the modern era’s finest trilogies.

Billions of dollars at the box office and much critical acclaim later, you’d have thought the sci-fi franchise would have been left alone for a little while given the massive expectations that inevitably come with picking up after Rise, Dawn, and War. However, it was announced in April 2019 that The Maze Runner‘s Wes Ball was tackling a new Apes adventure, with the latest reports offering the title of Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes.

The most recent update has touted a further two installments to craft the second simian trilogy in little over a decade. It might not be the most surprising development, but fans aren’t unanimously sold on the prospect of another trio of far-flung blockbusters so soon.

I will die on a hill stating the Matt Reeves’ planet of the apes is the best movie trilogy of all time…idc argue with a wall https://t.co/VmgZoMYrE8 — DT (@__sallad__) June 22, 2022

Wtf another Planet of the Apes trilogy? We don't need another one after Matt Reeves' films. — Jahranimo_ (@jahranimo_) June 22, 2022

They better not mess up the Planet Of The Apes Sequel Trilogy we do not want to see a Star Wars Sequel Trilogy 2.0 — ADVENTURES UNITED STUDIOS (@Fernando_M223S) June 22, 2022

Lol well I think this is a terrible idea seeing that we just had a planet of the apes trilogy that’s really good. Why remake, redo, reimagine rewhatever again? Lazy — Johnny The Mook (@JohnnyTheMook) June 22, 2022

Is a new Planet of the Apes trilogy necessary? Absolutely not.



Would I watch a new Planet of the Apes trilogy anyway? Absolutely. https://t.co/U8lg0AzEKe — Zach Krouse (@_ZAKrouse_) June 22, 2022

Not sure we need another trilogy. Dawn of the Planet of the Apes is a masterpiece and it will be pretty hard to top! — PinkEars_BookLegs (@Meanie_McQueen) June 22, 2022

But…why? We just got a whole Planet of the Apes trilogy that was great. Make some new shit, damn https://t.co/zrnsW1f056 — Lewi (@L_A_Howell) June 22, 2022

I really would rather not have Disney touch the Planet of the Apes films. I don’t care if it’s continuing on from where the trilogy was left off or if they’ve decided to make a reboot https://t.co/sGXjvSHMM8 — heyz! 💌 (@onpurpqse) June 22, 2022

Of course, any and all doubts would be assuaged should Ball’s Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes live up to the last three, but we’re a long way away from finding that out. Regardless, the filmmaker’s Maze Runner series did give him the experience in adapting popular properties into a trio of successful films, so we’d be inclined to give him the benefit of the doubt for now. That being said, it’s a tall order to recapture the phenomenal efforts put forth by his immediate predecessors.