First Plot Details For Alien Reboot Tease A Loyal Xenomorph

Having got their hands on the Alien franchise thanks to the Fox merger, Disney is wasting no time in relaunching the legendary sci-fi universe once again. The last movie in the series was 2017’s underwhelming Alien: Covenant, though, and it seems the studio is keen to distance themselves from that. In fact, according to the latest intel, Disney has gone so far as to reject creator Ridley Scott’s script for a reboot and is moving forward with a fresh one.

According to That Hashtag Show, which usually provides reliable info, Disney has hired unknown writers to come up with a different screenplay after they found Scott’s too “convoluted”. As such, the reboot will do away with Sigourney Weaver’s Ellen Ripley and any threads from the more recent Alien films. Instead, the new lead will be Fiona, described as a “Mary Elizabeth Winstead type”, the science officer on board a ship of colonists searching for a new homeworld.

Now, THS’s plot breakdown goes a lot deeper than that, so look away now if you don’t want some potentially major spoilers… Ok, here goes. So, as per usual, at least a couple of alien eggs will hatch on the ship and cause carnage. The twist is that Fiona is able to capture one of the Face Huggers and incubate it, growing it to adulthood in a tank. This results in a “good” Xenomorph, one that is loyal to Fiona and the humans.

Alien: Covenant Gallery 1 of 16

Click to skip





























MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

The big showdown of the movie will allegedly pit the good Xenomorph against a bad one, thereby delivering some unique alien vs. alien action. The good one will sacrifice itself to take out the bad one and keep the crew safe. But the film will end with another egg revealed to be attached to the ship, leaving the audience to ponder whether this will be a good or bad alien.

Disney is said to be very keen on the simplicity of this plot, although THS notes that this breakdown is based on an early draft so it could get more complex. If it does well, though, the studio hopes to release a new Alien flick every other year.